Snow Ends, Warmer Sunday

A powerful spring storm system is taking its time exiting our state, and it left the Southern Front Range with a wide variety of rain, snow, thunder and hail.

We expect a few snow showers across the foothills until the predawn hours on Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will hit the freezing mark, but the roads are warm enough to prevent any overnight ice and slush.

Sunday will be warmer across the Southeast portions of the state, but it will still be cooler than average. We expect high temperatures in the Woodland Park area to only max out in the upper 40s, while Colorado Springs warms up into the mid 50s. There's also a pretty good chance for late day thundershowers after 4 P.M. It won't be the greatest of weekends to be out and about hiking or biking, but we'll get a good deal of sunshine.

Monday through Thursday will be warmer and drier with daytime high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There's a slight chance for a few passing showers on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, the weekend looks fair.