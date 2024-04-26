Missing 12-year-old boy last seen April 25th, Springs Police asking for assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy.

Royce Ishmael Gray was last seen on Thursday, April 25th, around 5:30 p.m., at his home on Valley Hi Circle.

He was heading west, on foot, towards South Chelton Road.

CSPD says he left his home arguing with a parent.

Gray was last seen wearing a black hoodie with colorful prints and designs, black jeans with a similar pattern, and black Air Jordan shoes with a gold trim and white soles.

Gray is 5’9, 130 pounds, with black hair, and a low-cut fade.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.