Skip to Content
Top Stories

Missing 12-year-old boy last seen April 25th, Springs Police asking for assistance

Colorado Springs Police Department
By
Published 6:18 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy. 

Royce Ishmael Gray was last seen on Thursday, April 25th, around 5:30 p.m., at his home on Valley Hi Circle. 

He was heading west, on foot, towards South Chelton Road. 

CSPD says he left his home arguing with a parent. 

Gray was last seen wearing a black hoodie with colorful prints and designs, black jeans with a similar pattern, and black Air Jordan shoes with a gold trim and white soles. 

Gray is 5’9, 130 pounds, with black hair, and a low-cut fade. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content