A Pueblo D60 school is closing at the end of the school year due to the building’s structural issues

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A D60 school in Pueblo is set to close at the end of the year. The school district says the closure of Roncalli Stem Academy is necessary due to structural issues within the building.

Last month a spokesperson for District 60 in Pueblo told KRDO13 they discovered heating and ventilation issues at Roncalli Stem Academy. Those issues have led to the closure of this south-side school at the end of this school year.

At a special board meeting last week, the Pueblo District 60 School Board of Education voted to close all grade levels offered at Roncalli Stem Academy at the end of the current school year. They say the closure is necessary due to significant issues with the school’s heating and air conditioning system.

Last month a significant leak within the school’s water-based HVAC system was found. They said water is settling somewhere under the school where the majority of the piping system is located. According to District 60, the cost to make the necessary repairs and renovations is estimated to be at least $38 million, far exceeding the cost of building a new school.

According to their website current Roncalli students will be automatically enrolled at another middle school for the 2024-25 school year. However, parents do have the option of participating in the school choice process to have their student attend another school than the one assigned.