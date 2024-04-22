Roads paved with recycled plastic part of Earth Day event Monday in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews will soon begin building what will be the country's longest road paved with recycled plastics; it's a key facet in Monday's Earth Day activities outside the county courthouse in downtown Pueblo.

The county plans construction of Medal of Honor Boulevard, a new four-lane road that will create the first direct route between the west side of Pueblo -- where the county is building a new, energy-efficient jail -- and the separate community of Pueblo West.

The boulevard will stretch from the intersection of 24th street and Pueblo Boulevard, to Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West, in a project estimated to cost $40 million.

A local recycling firm, Ecologic Materials Corporation, is supplying the county with recycled plastic store bags and plastic packaging materials that would otherwise end up in landfills; the plastic is mixed with traditional asphalt on-site.

In 2023, the county tested the new material by paving a four-mile stretch of Siloam Road, a gravel road southwest of Pueblo; the area was selected for the test because of its proximity to marijuana growing facilities that produced increased traffic and more costs for road maintenance.

County officials said that after application, the new paving material is more durable and flexible than asphalt alone.

The new paving material is one of several highlights of the county's Earth Day celebration -- titled Planet vs. Plastics -- from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, outside the main courthouse building, 215 West 10th Street.