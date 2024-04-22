Access route announced as U.S. Highway 50 bridge closure continues

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Gunnison County, continue to work on improvements, following the recent closure along U.S. Highway 50.

That closure, was the result of an inspection, that revealed a crack in one of the bridge's girders, just west of Gunnison, at Mile Point 136.3.

However, starting today (Monday, April 22), a new detour will open along County Road 26, for local commuters traveling between Montrose and Gunnison County.

Pilot cars are expected to lead traffic through the detour twice a day, in each direction, according to CDOT.

Westbound drivers will have access to the route from 6-6:30 a.m. each morning and again from 6-6:30 p.m. at night.

Drivers heading east will be allowed in the area an hour later, from 7-7:30 a.m. each morning and again from 7-7:30 p.m. at night.

During this time, engineers will continue safety inspections of the U.S. Highway 50 bridge, crossing the Blue Mesa Reservoir at Dillon Pinnacles.