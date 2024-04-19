Skip to Content
Top Stories

Traffic changes along Highway 85/87 to impact commutes April 19-April 26th

KRDO13
By
Published 5:19 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Starting today (Friday, April 19th), the north and southbound lanes along U.S. Highway 85/87 will be closed for construction work. 

These will be alternating lane closures under the South Academy Bridge, to allow crews to place lane striping and add a temporary barrier for additional drainage work. 

The closure will be from 7 p.m. tonight to 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20th. 

Following that roadwork, another closure starts on Saturday, April 20th through Friday, April 26th. 

This will be for the north and southbound left lanes along U.S. Highway 85/87, specifically, the lanes approaching and under the South Academy Boulevard Bridge, as crews continue drainage pipe installations across the roadway. 

As a final reminder, watch for workers, signage, and barricades in the area; and be prepared to slow down or use alternative routes.

KRDO13
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content