Traffic changes along Highway 85/87 to impact commutes April 19-April 26th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Starting today (Friday, April 19th), the north and southbound lanes along U.S. Highway 85/87 will be closed for construction work.

These will be alternating lane closures under the South Academy Bridge, to allow crews to place lane striping and add a temporary barrier for additional drainage work.

The closure will be from 7 p.m. tonight to 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20th.

Following that roadwork, another closure starts on Saturday, April 20th through Friday, April 26th.

This will be for the north and southbound left lanes along U.S. Highway 85/87, specifically, the lanes approaching and under the South Academy Boulevard Bridge, as crews continue drainage pipe installations across the roadway.

As a final reminder, watch for workers, signage, and barricades in the area; and be prepared to slow down or use alternative routes.