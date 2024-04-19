Colorado ranks second nationally in lowest average cost for gasoline — but not for long

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Given the recent increase in pothole complaints, it's nice to bring drivers a more positive development.

According to AAA Colorado, Colorado Springs -- as of late Thursday morning -- ranked second in the U.S. for having the lowest average gas prices; last week, the city was number one.

But you may want to fill up now, because that trend is quickly changing.

AAA spokesman Skyler McKinley said that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Colorado, is $3.16 -- well below the national average of $3.67.

Only Mississippi is cheaper on average.

Driving around town on Friday, we that saw most stations were between $3.17 and $3.20, so prices are already on the rise.

AAA said that the trend is happening because of low demand, and the timing of it; we're at the end of the ski season and still a month away from the start of the summer travel season.

But gas prices are always a fluid situation.

AAA said that next week, gas prices will continue on a gradual rise for the summer.

"I would say we're probably within a 50-cent range from where we are now, at minimum," McKinley said. "Prices might jump as much as a dollar more, compared to where we are now. There's (also) the international relations component. If tensions continue to heat up in the Middle East, that will spook the oil markets and send the crude oil price going up. That affects pump prices."

Another factor is that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has required the Suncor refinery in the Denver area to produce reformulated gas -- which would reduce heavy ozone pollution along the northern Front Range.

Reformulated gas can increase the per-gallon cost by as much as 30 cents, McKinley added.

AAA also responded to an occurring sentiment in Pueblo, that gas prices often are significantly higher than they are in the Springs.

"Generally, when we see huge jumps above a regional average, it's because of the convenience factor," McKinley explained. "Service stations right next to a highway, for example, tend to charge a lot more because there are folks just getting off the highway, just filling up where they need to.."

As of Thursday, the average price per gallon in Colorado Springs was $3.12, while the price was six cents higher in Pueblo -- not nearly as high as someone claimed they were.