Week-long closure of Pikes Peak Avenue starting tonight, April 18th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Starting tonight (Thursday, April 19th), Pikes Peak Avenue will be closing on the west side of South Academy Boulevard.

City officials state the closure is expected to last a week, with the roadway scheduled to re-open on Friday, April 26th.

The closure will impact both east and westbound lanes of Pikes Peak Avenue as crews perform intersection improvements, and pave the new roadway across the intersection.

Access to surrounding, local businesses will remain open, and once the project is complete, all traffic will be permitted to access the Pikes Peak Avenue intersection.

City officials say drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.