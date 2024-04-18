Skip to Content
Top Stories

Week-long closure of Pikes Peak Avenue starting tonight, April 18th

KRDO13
By
Published 5:19 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Starting tonight (Thursday, April 19th), Pikes Peak Avenue will be closing on the west side of South Academy Boulevard. 

City officials state the closure is expected to last a week, with the roadway scheduled to re-open on Friday, April 26th. 

The closure will impact both east and westbound lanes of Pikes Peak Avenue as crews perform intersection improvements, and pave the new roadway across the intersection. 

Access to surrounding, local businesses will remain open, and once the project is complete, all traffic will be permitted to access the Pikes Peak Avenue intersection. 

City officials say drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes. 

City of Colorado Springs
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content