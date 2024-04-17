Two pothole areas along Powers Boulevard could be the worst in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Viewers regularly contact KRDO 13's The Road Warrior about two areas widely considered to be the city's worst for potholes.

One such area is wide enough to cover all three northbound lanes of Powers Boulevard, just south of the Airport Road intersection; it's actually a combination of potholes, cracks and sunken concrete pavement.

The only way to avoid the damage, is in the turn lanes approaching the intersection -- but that's not an option for many drivers during heavy daytime traffic that at least makes drivers travel slowly over the damage.

Repairing the damage may be a moot point, however; later this year, the intersection is expected to become a construction zone as the Colorado Department of Transportation starts a project to build an overpass there.

Meanwhile, father north and just east of the Powers/Woodmen Road intersection is another notorious pothole area.

Two service roads off Woodmen for the Walmart shopping center there, are a seemingly endless stretch of potholes, cracks and bumps.

One of the roads is a private road into and out of the shopping center; another road starts at the intersection of Duryea and Durant drives, turning uphill into the main parking lot.

Durant Drive is a dead-end road that winds behind the center and accesses some private businesses.

That's the irony for drivers at the busy center because once Duryea ends at the hill, the roads belong to the owner of the shopping center and city crews have no responsibility to repair them.

The Road Warrior will contact Walmart to find out if it is aware of the situation and if a plan exists to rectify it.