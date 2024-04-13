A Summerlike Sunday

Our brief bout of summerlike weather will continue with daytime temperatures reaching for the 70s and 80s across the Southeast Plains on Sunday.

Gusty southwesterly winds will develop across Pueblo, Huerfano and Baca counties raising the fire danger well in to Red Flag conditions. The Comanche National Grasslands will be particularly affected by the warm and dry weather, so no open fires in these areas if you live there.

Sunny and dry weather will also stick around in the High Country where daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, but then an approaching storm system of the Pacific coast will bring cooler temperatures to our state.

Rain and snow will return to the Northern and Central mountains on Monday afternoon, while showers and thunderstorms will cross the Eastern Plains on Monday night through Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures will then follow with highs in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.