Several arrests during routine illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway.

However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the ordinance, but for having unrelated outstanding warrants for their arrests on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Police said that is a normal result of their regular enforcement of camps along waterways; Monday's arrests were made along Fountain Creek, just south of downtown near the intersection of Interstate 25 and Tejon Street.

KRDO went to the scene after receiving a call from someone who complained that police were seizing personal property from the homeless and evicting them from camps without advance notice.

Police said that wasn't true, explaining that they are required to post notices of an illegal camp eviction in a park or other public place within 24 hours of eviction, but illegal campers along a waterway have only an hour to gather their belongings and leave.

The city's neighborhood services team cleans up a camp and collects trash only after items of apparent value are gathered and returned to the homeless later

Police said that it's not a perfect system, but sometimes a camp is unoccupied when they arrive, so officers make every effort to avoid throwing away anything of value.

A record 2,800 truckloads of trash have been removed from homeless camps this year, police said.

Later this week, police will patrol the area again and strongly advise illegal campers to seek shelter at the Springs Rescue Mission -- just a short distance away from that stretch of the creek -- with sub-zero temperatures arriving.

The area patrolled by the HOT Monday was along the creek between Cimarron Street and South Nevada Avenue.