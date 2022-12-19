Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 9:05 AM
Published 8:55 AM

Man found dead on ground on South Nevada Ave.

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found dead on the ground on South Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Sunday, Colorado Springs Police Department received an "urgent assist call for service" in the 1000 block of S. Nevada Ave., just after 8:45 a.m.

According to the police, a man was found unresponsive on the ground.

At the scene, police said responding officers and medical personnel couldn't revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene and concluded there was nothing to indicate a crime.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content