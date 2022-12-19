Man found dead on ground on South Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found dead on the ground on South Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Sunday, Colorado Springs Police Department received an "urgent assist call for service" in the 1000 block of S. Nevada Ave., just after 8:45 a.m.

According to the police, a man was found unresponsive on the ground.

At the scene, police said responding officers and medical personnel couldn't revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene and concluded there was nothing to indicate a crime.