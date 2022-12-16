Zivaro comes to Colorado Springs; creates more than 300 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What's described as a major economic development company expansion that will create hundreds of high-quality jobs in the Pikes Peak region is coming to the city.

Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commissioners' chairman Stan VanderWerf, Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer are scheduled to provide more details at a news conference late Friday morning.

Also, attending the event is the co-founder and CEO of the company which will bring more than 300 jobs; KRDO NewsChannel 13 has learned that Zivaro is an aerospace or defense industry company at which the average salary is around $160,000.

More information will be available here after the news conference, and on KRDO's newscasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.