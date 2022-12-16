Boulder County Sheriff’s Office release update on Marshall Fire nearly 1 year later

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly one year after the Marshall Fire, officials have released an update on the ongoing and active investigation into the cause and origin of the fire that impacted thousands of members of the community.

According to officials, more than 200 tips were received, not including interviews with first responders, 266 camera recordings, 450 photos, and 186 items of evidence, including 49 physical items and 137 pieces of digital evidence. Each piece of evidence may be a single photograph or video.

Investigators must review the following potential causes for every fire investigation:

Lightning

Mechanical failure of a vehicle or equipment usage with a spark arrestor

Smoking or cigarettes tossed from a vehicle

Campfires in the area

Debris burning

Use of fireworks

Children playing with matches

Potential underground coal mine fires

Electrical supply infrastructure

Other possible sources: welding, grinding, target shooting

On Thursday, officials said the Boulder County Sheriff's Office released 60 other body-worn camera videos from the Marshall Fire.

Officials said the sheriff's office plans to complete the investigation in early 2023. Once the final investigation is completed, the sheriff's office will release the cause and origin report.