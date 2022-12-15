Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denis McDonough, head of Veterans Affairs (VA) in the U.S., is scheduled to meet veterans and VA employees Thursday at the Colorado Springs VA clinic.

McDonough is in the first week of a nationwide tour to kick-off the "PACT Act Week of Action" -- an effort to inform veterans, and their families and survivors, about the PACT Act signed into law by President Biden in August.

The tour, which includes VA staff members, is promoting the Act's major expansion of health care and benefits to include clients who may have been exposed to toxic substances from so-called "burn pits" and other sources during military service, primarily in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Last month, the VA began offering screenings for toxic exposure and also will offer follow-up screenings every five years.

The VA said that so far, more than 176,000 veterans have applied for benefits related to the PACT Act, and more than 503,000 have received the screenings -- with nearly 40% concerned about exposure.

McDonough and his team also will attend a public hearing at the clinic Thursday, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., to answer questions from veterans.