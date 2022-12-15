Local figure skaters and Olympic champion prepare for Vail skating spectacular

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A sold out skating show with some local Colorado Springs talent is in the final days of preparation. If you are going to be in Vail for Christmas weekend, four Olympians will be skating in the ice spectacular at Dobson Arena, Friday Dec. 23.

The high-energy ice entertainment will headline 2022 Olympic champion, Nathan Chen. This is his only Colorado appearance since his Olympic gold victory. Mirai Nagasu will also star in the show. She's the first woman to ever land a triple axel at the Olympics and spent many years training here at the Broadmoor Ice Hall. Olympic ice dance team Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker will be performing in addition to other Team USA athletes and the Denver Synchronicity Team.

Even though on ice and bleacher tickets are sold out, the event organizer and Broadmoor coach says not to worry.

"We are at 1,100 tickets and the day before the show we will add some more seats onto the ice and hopefully that will be anywhere from 20-30," says Eddie Shipstad. "Those tickets will go on sale about two o'clock on the 22. They will be on ice seats the best you can buy. The second half of our show is so exciting because of the theme, we do no announcements in the second half, it is just go go go, everyone skates two minutes except our Olympians who skate longer than that, but it is just high energy ice entertainment from beginning to end."

Tickets are $85. Once more tickets are released next week, you can buy them here.

If you are in Vail this weekend, there are two free Saturday evening shows at the Lionshead's Alderhof Ice Rink at The Arrabelle at Vail Square featuring skaters who train right here in Colorado Springs.