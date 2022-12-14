VA Chief Denis R. McDonough to visit Colorado Springs for PACT Act Week of Action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Secretary of Veterans Affairs Chief, Denis R. McDonough is scheduled to visit Colorado Springs on Thursday.

McDonough will be visiting for PACT Act Week of Action, a nationwide effort to let veterans know about a new law that expands healthcare to those who were exposed to toxic burn pits.

He'll meet with Veteran Affairs employees and veterans at the Floyd Lindstrom Clinic around noon on Thursday.

And beginning at 4:30 p.m., the clinic will host an open house to inform veterans, their families, and caregivers about the new benefits and screening process related to illnesses from toxic burn pits.

According to Veterans Affairs, hundreds and thousands of veterans may have been exposed during the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or War on Terror.