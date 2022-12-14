Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:41 AM

VA Chief Denis R. McDonough to visit Colorado Springs for PACT Act Week of Action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Secretary of Veterans Affairs Chief, Denis R. McDonough is scheduled to visit Colorado Springs on Thursday.

McDonough will be visiting for PACT Act Week of Action, a nationwide effort to let veterans know about a new law that expands healthcare to those who were exposed to toxic burn pits.

He'll meet with Veteran Affairs employees and veterans at the Floyd Lindstrom Clinic around noon on Thursday.

And beginning at 4:30 p.m., the clinic will host an open house to inform veterans, their families, and caregivers about the new benefits and screening process related to illnesses from toxic burn pits.

According to Veterans Affairs, hundreds and thousands of veterans may have been exposed during the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or War on Terror.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content