Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The arrival of popular Southwest Airlines nearly two years ago has been a big success, but less so for some of its competitors at the city's airport.

According to statistics, Southwest experienced a 130% increase in passengers between March 2021 and March 2022, while the number of passengers for Frontier and Delta airlines decreased nearly 17% -- a trend that has continued through the remainder of this year.

As a result, Frontier ended its service at the airport a month ago, while United Airlines plans to end its daily flight to Los Angeles next month, and American Airlines is halting its flights from the airport to Chicago.

Frontier officials cited the loss of passengers as a factor in suspending its service to Los Angeles, but hasn't ruled out a possible future return; American has not indicated a possibility of returning.

Greg Phillips, the airport's executive director, said that Southwest's presence is stabilizing the market and leading the three other carriers to reassess if and how they can compete.

"I think that will create more opportunities, not fewer," he said. "I see 2023 as a year of returning to growth. Frontier's and American's announcements are opening the door to other carriers who may not have considered Colorado Springs before."

An example of that, Phillips said, is Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines planning to offer two weekly flights to Colorado Springs starting in June.

"Next year, I think we'll see the other carriers offer more flights to more destinations," he said. "And we'll see them increase the percentage of aircraft that are larger rather than smaller."