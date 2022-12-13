More than a thousand students to get library cards for Pikes Peak Library District

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 1,000 students will be getting a library card for Pikes Peak Library District, Manitou Springs School District announced Tuesday.

“We’re checking out a lot of books,” said MSSD14 Director of Technology Cat Olimb. “We’re actually probably one of the school districts in Colorado that through Overdrive has been checking out the most books, especially during COVID.”

According to the school district, students can register for the library card at the beginning of this school year. The library card will allow students to access books, computers, and printers.

“The school district is really excited to join forces with Pikes Peak Library District. For many years, we’ve already been able to provide thousands of books online through Overdrive and SORA [an app used to download books],” said Olimb. “This was possible through a grant and also partnership with PPLD and the Board of Cooperative Education Services.”

The school district said students will get their library cards in the mail within the next few weeks.