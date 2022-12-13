Skip to Content
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has died at 61 from heart condition complications

(CNN) -- Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night from heart condition complications, the university announced on Tuesday. He was 61.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement via the school.

"He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

The two-time national coach of the year was in his third year at Mississippi State. He led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record this season.

Leach compiled a 158-107 overall record in 21 seasons -- 10 at Texas Tech, eight at Washington State and three at Mississippi State.

