Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A decision in 2019 to cease pursuing fleeing drivers except in the most serious cases has led to a disturbing increase in in drivers who fail to pull over for officers during traffic stops.

City of Colorado Springs

"Word spread quickly that we weren't pursuing drivers as much as as we used to -- for safety reasons -- and they're taking advantage of it," Deputy Chief Dave Edmondson, of the Colorado Springs Police Department, told the City Council during its last work session of the year Monday.

City of Colorado Springs

In response, the Council last year passed an ordinance establishing procedures and penalties for violators driving so-called "nuisance vehicles" -- described as vehicles involved in eluding, speeding, racing, drive-by shootings, gang-related activity, reckless driving and repeatedly driving while under restraint, without a license or with a suspended license.

KRDO

In most instances, eluding is a felony offense but is a misdemeanor if a driver initially fails to pull over but eventually does so; the latter is punishable by six months in jail and a license suspension.

However, police and city officials found that the ordinance had some loopholes that could result in cases being unsuccessfully prosecuted and fewer violators being held accountable for actions that put the public at risk.

City of Colorado Springs

On Monday, police presented the Council with an amended ordinance to close those loopholes; the proposed amendment also adds clarity to the court process for violators and what their rights are.

The Council expects to have its first reading and vote on the amendment next month.

During discussion, two Council members expressed support for a police helicopter to provide further enforcement -- and possibly more prevention -- of eluding.

City of Colorado Springs

But Mayor John Suthers nixed that idea.

"We've had a helicopter before and it was simply too expensive to operate," he explained. "We have drones we can use, but they all have the same problem: By the time you get them up in the air, the suspect is gone."