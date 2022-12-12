Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council, wearing its other hat as the city's Utilities Board, expects to receive more information today about a proposal to mandate how much of the city's water supply should be guaranteed for current demand and future development.

KRDO

Colorado Springs Utilities has suggested that a figure of 130% of its water supply be available.

However, some Council members consider that an arbitrary figure, and one that's open to adjustment.

KRDO

City Council President Tom Strand said that some sentiment exists for a figure of as low as 125%; the lower the figure, the greater chances of future development -- such as the proposed Amara annexation southeast of the city limits -- proceeding with water available for new homes and other uses.

KRDO

The Utilities Board expects to begin discussing the water supply issue at 3:30 p.m; part of the information members will receive could include how other Western cities facing growth and drought conditions -- such as Las Vegas and Phoenix -- have addressed a similar concern.

The Utilities Board and the Council expect to vote on the water matter and the Amara annexation next month.