Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New information indicates that the three-year controversy over whether to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base, or move it to Huntsville, Alabama, should be decided before the end of the year.

KRDO

Gen. James Dickinson, speaking during an online forum two weeks ago, responded to a question about the matter by saying, “I think the decision is going to come out shortly. I don’t have a date or time for it. That is a decision by the Secretary of the Air Force.”

Mitchell Institute

A spokesperson for Congressman Doug Lamborn said Friday that the decision likely will come next week, which is the last week before Christmas weekend.

“We’ve been told that we’ll get a 24-hour advance (notice),” the spokesperson said. “But we were supposed to get one when it was announced that Space Command was moving to Alabama, and we didn’t. So we can’t count on anything. All we can do is wait to see what happens.”

KRDO

In 2019, Peterson and Redstone Arsenal emerged as the two front-runners to be the command’s permanent home.

In January 2021, Redstone was named the winner — with its reportedly-lower cost of living believed to be a deciding factor, along with the strong recommendation of then-President Donald Trump.

KRDO

Colorado Springs-area leaders immediately appealed the decision and asked for a review of the selection process.

Two reports, filed by the Department of Defense Inspector General and the Governmental Accountability Office, determined that the process was fair and proper.

Department of Defense

This week’s approval by Congress to authorize defense spending for next year clears the way for Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall to make the final decision on Space Command.

“Quite frankly, I look forward to the decision,” Dickinson said.

Critics have said that moving Space Command would cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and take 1,400 jobs and $450 million from the local economy.

KRDO

Lamborn’s office, along with the offices of Colorado U.S. senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, declined comment on the matter Friday.

They said that they will respond after the decision is announced — whether it goes for or against them.