Stage 1 fire restrictions in Manitou Springs effective Dec. 7

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the lack of precipitation and high winds, Manitou Springs Fire Chief, John K. Forsett has issued Stage One fire restrictions for the city.

Stage One fire restrictions will go into effect at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Manitou Springs Fire Chief, John K. Forsett released a statement following the decision:

“I am thankful and want to recognize the extensive cooperation with members of the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group (PPRWPG). The thoughtful data analysis and local and regional opinion of resource availability shared by members of the PPRWPG is invaluable.” Fire Chief John K. Forsett, Manitou Springs

Stage One fire restrictions

Open burning and open fires are prohibited, but constructed fire rings within the city's RV and camping parks are allowed; private residential charcoal grills and smokers, wood-burning fireplaces, or fire pits, must have a clearance of at least 15 feet from buildings or other flammable material.

Outdoor smoking of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes is prohibited, but smoking is permitted within 15 feet disposal receptacle that is city-approved.

Tossing out lighted cigarettes, cigars, or pipe tobacco products outdoors in an unapproved-city receptacle is prohibited.

According to fire officials, these restrictions do not apply to gas-fueled grills used outdoors, or fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves. Private residence fireplaces and wood-burning stoves are not included in these restrictions.

Fire officials said once the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning, Manitou Springs will move to Stage Two burn ban orders.

Stage Two burn ban orders