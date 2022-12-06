Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 9:08 AM

Driver identified in deadly crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who was killed in the crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.

On Nov. 29, Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. to the 2200 block of E. Las Vegas St. for a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a trash truck and a small car.

During the investigation, responding officers learned that the truck was driving south on Las Vegas Street and the car was driving north. According to the police, the car was hit by the truck after it crossed over the median.

As a result, the driver of the car died on the scene from her injuries, police said.

Wednesday, the coroner's office identified the victim as 27-year-old Erica Pantoja of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, road conditions are being investigated as a potential cause of the crash.

No arrests have been made.

This is the 54th fatal crash in 2022, police said.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content