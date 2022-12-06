Driver identified in deadly crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who was killed in the crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.

On Nov. 29, Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. to the 2200 block of E. Las Vegas St. for a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a trash truck and a small car.

During the investigation, responding officers learned that the truck was driving south on Las Vegas Street and the car was driving north. According to the police, the car was hit by the truck after it crossed over the median.

As a result, the driver of the car died on the scene from her injuries, police said.

Wednesday, the coroner's office identified the victim as 27-year-old Erica Pantoja of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, road conditions are being investigated as a potential cause of the crash.

No arrests have been made.

This is the 54th fatal crash in 2022, police said.