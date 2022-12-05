Pueblo, Fremont counties have Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having high community levels of the virus.

This development comes after Pueblo County closed its vaccination site at the Pueblo Mall this weekend, and the Food and Drug Administration stopped authorizing the last antibody available in the U.S. that was one of the most effective treatments for COVID.

The CDC says that antibody treatments have become less effective as the virus continues to change; some antiviral drugs remain effective if taken soon after infection.

People traveling during the holidays and gathering in large groups is contributing to the spread of COVID, the CDC says; the agency advises people who plan to travel consider wearing masks, get tested often and obtain a COVID booster shot.

KRDO is working to get more details about the situation from Pueblo and Fremont county health officials.