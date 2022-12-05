Mako COVID-19 community-based testing site to relocate to Colorado Springs Event Center

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mako COVID-19 community-based testing site is being relocated to the Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot, El Paso County Public Health announced Monday. The testing site was originally at the Citadel Mall.

According to El Paso County Public Health, it's one of the first of many COVID-19 testing sites which first opened in August 2020. Since opening, it's administered more than 262,000 tests to community members.

Health officials said free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are still available at all three El Paso County Public Health locations.

You can visit one of the following locations for pick-up:

Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd. Suite 2044, Colorado Springs, CO 80907, Second Floor Reception Desk.

El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO, 80817, Reception Desk.

Valley Hi Public Health location, 2948 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO, 80910, Reception Desk.

You can find more information about testing resources throughout El Paso County here.