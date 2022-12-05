Make sure to inspect your holiday lights before hanging them up, fire officials say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department wants to remind Christmas enthusiasts to inspect their holiday lights before hanging them up.
According to fire officials, residents should return or dispose of any light sets that are cracked or have broken sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections to keep themselves safe and prevent a fire.
