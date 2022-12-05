Skip to Content
Investigation underway after fire sparked at abandoned building in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at an abandoned building in northeast Colorado Springs on Sunday.

At 3:15 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department received a report about a fire burning at an abandoned building located at 9969 E. Woodmen Rd.

Many fire agencies responded to the scene.

Crews said the fire was contained to the structure and did not spread toward other buildings nearby.

At the scene, police learned that juveniles were seen leaving the building. The juveniles were identified.

CSPD said no arrests were made.

The incident remains under investigation.

