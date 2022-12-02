Investigation of multi-vehicle deadly crash in Colorado Springs continues, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released more information on a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on Black Friday.

On Nov. 23, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Stetson Hills Division were dispatched at 6:03 p.m. to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. They had received a report of a multi-vehicle traffic crash.

At the scene, police found four vehicles in the southbound lanes of Powers Blvd.

According to CSPD, one of the vehicles had the engine of the vehicle removed during the crash, which landed in the northbound lanes of traffic. Another vehicle sustained heavy damage.

At least three of the people involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital for serious to life-threatening injuries.

Friday, CSPD released the identity of one woman who died in the crash as 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs, per the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, investigators haven't determined if speed or alcohol played a part in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

According to CSPD, this was the 53rd fatal traffic crash of 2022. This time last year, there had been 46 fatal crashes.