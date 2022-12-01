Gov. Polis releases statement on Republican Senator Bob Rankin stepping down

DENVER (KRDO) -- Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement on Republican Senator Bob Rankin's resignation.

“Senator Rankin’s commitment to bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility is a model for all of us, and his steady hand on the Joint Budget Committee will be missed. I enjoyed working with Senator Rankin to help rural communities, cut red tape, save people money on healthcare with reinsurance, provide the biggest property tax for property owners and small businesses in recent memory, invest in education, and to strengthen search and rescue capacity. Colorado thanks him for his public service.”

According to state officials, Senator Rankin was reelected in 2020 after he was appointed to serve in the State Senate in 2019.

“I have informed the Secretary of the Senate my intention to resign from the Colorado State Senate effective January 10th,” Rankin said. “After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life.”

“We are all incredibly grateful for Senator Rankin’s service to this state,” Minority Leader Cooke remarked. “His grit, integrity, and honesty is something every member of the General Assembly can aspire to. During his tenure, Bob championed responsible conservative fiscal policy to the benefit of every Colorado taxpayer. His commitment to this state and the people of Colorado will always be cherished. We wish Bob all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

Senator Rankin's resignation will be effective on January 10, 2023.