Gov. Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announce new Rivian electric vehicle chargers at parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a dozen new Rivian Waypoints electric vehicle chargers have been placed at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's parks, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and CPW announced Thursday. The state said it's part of a phased plan under the Polis administration to install electric vehicle chargers throughout Colorado.

Park visitors can charge their electric vehicles at one of the following places:

John Martin Reservoir

Barr Lake

Castlewood Canyon

Chatfield

North Sterling

Additional Waypoints have been installed at the CPW Southeast Region offices in Colorado Springs and two others in Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

“We are working hard to increase access to electric vehicle charging for Coloradans. As we work to protect Colorado’s world-class outdoors, cutting harmful emissions and improving air quality is a big part of achieving this. I am thrilled to announce the installation of new Rivian chargers bringing the total to 16 across six state parks in Colorado,” said Gov. Polis. “The work does not stop here and I am looking forward to expanding Coloradans' access to EVs in the upcoming years. I am committed to improving air quality, saving people money, and protecting our environment so that Colorado outdoors remains an incredible destination to visit. Thank you to CPW and Rivian for your hard work and support in reaching this goal.”

Chargers were also previously installed at Cherry Creek, Chatfield, St. Vrain, and Staunton state parks with a separate EV charging provider, according to the state.

“CPW is proud to say our parks now offer EV charging sites,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan. “We are grateful to our partners at Rivian for collaborating with us and we look forward to more installations that will stretch throughout our state park system.”

Dugan said it's evident CPW is committed to installing park facilities based on the advanced needs of residents and visitors in Colorado.

“These new park features are a wonderful way to accommodate people who own electric vehicles but also want to experience the beauty of our parks and access Colorado’s remote destinations,” Dugan said. “This is a great example of CPW advancing its mission of protecting our public lands while also connecting people to the outdoors. We encourage people to use these charging sites and show everyone how outdoor recreation can be balanced with mindful conservation.”

The partnership's goal with Rivian allows outdoor and wildlife conservation to come together.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the way that EV-driving Coloradans and visitors of this beautiful state are able to get out and explore this season,” said Trent Warnke, Senior Director of Charging and Energy Solutions at Rivian. “Our Rivian Waypoints Level 2 chargers are the ideal charging solution for all EV drivers looking to power up while they’re out enjoying snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing among other winter activities in Colorado’s state parks.”

According to the state, the Level 2 chargers have enough charge to travel 25 miles per hour to a Rivian R1T or R1S. All Rivian Waypoints use 100% of renewable energy.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis teamed up with CPW and Rivian for the first achievement of the plan to reveal two charging stations at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.