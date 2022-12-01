Excessive speeding top factor in injury, deadly crashes during winter season, Colorado State Patrol reports

COLORADO (KRDO) -- It may be time to hit the slopes at one of your favorite ski resorts or take a scenic drive in the mountains, but icy and snow-packed roadways may cause some obstacles when traveling this winter season.

This year, Colorado State Patrol wants to remind drivers of the dangers of navigating the region's roadways during those cold and icy months.

According to the state patrol, troopers investigated a total of 106 injuries and deadly crashes for just the southwest region of Colorado from December 2020 through March 2021.

The top factors in these crashes include:

excessive speed (posted limit or for the conditions)

lane violations (drivers traveling outside their lane)

impaired driving

distracted driving

“Drivers should prepare themselves for the key characteristics of mountain driving including narrow and winding roadways, sharp curves, and animal encounters,” stated Major Brett Williams, District Five Commander for the Colorado State Patrol. “Now factor in unfavorable weather conditions or towing a vehicle. Taking things slow and maintaining a centered lane position is the safest and smartest way to explore the region.”

You can learn more about scenic byways and mountain roadways here.