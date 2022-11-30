Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block of South Academy Blvd.

At the scene, officers learned that a male pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane on South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD said the pedestrian did not use the designated crosswalk when the vehicle hit him.

Wednesday, the coroner's office identified the victim as 58-year-old Rondell Winn of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, it's the 52nd fatal crash in 2022.