Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday.

At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block of S. Chelton Rd. CSPD said the vehicle may be connected to the robbery suspect. It was located close to where the suspect's family lived.

Police said fugitive detectives and MVT teamed up to set up surveillance on the property where the vehicle was found.

During the investigation, detectives witnessed a woman arrive in a VW SUV at the house. Police said the suspect and woman got into the SUV and drove over to where the stolen vehicle was parked. When TEU officers tried to approach the suspects, the male suspect fled on foot.

Once officers apprehended the suspect, police said he was arrested and identified as Ricardo Huizar.

CSPD said Huizar is facing six felony warrants for his arrest.