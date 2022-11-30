Monument Lake to close until further notice on Dec. 5
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monument Lake is scheduled to close on Monday, Dec. 5, according to the Town of Monument.
Wednesday, officials tweeted that Palmer Lake Sanitation District is "upsizing a sewer line," just after noon.
The lake will be closed until further notice.
If you have any questions, you're asked to call Palmer Lake Sanitation District at 719-481-2732.
