Governor visits Colorado Springs Tuesday to reflect on Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis plans to visit the memorial to victims outside Club Q, the LGBTQ+ club where a suspect killed five people and injured more than a dozen others in a shooting two weekends ago.

Polis is scheduled to be at the memorial, near the intersection of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, shortly after 3 p.m.

At around 3:30 p.m., the governor then expects to stop at the Atrevida Beer Company, near the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane; the brewery is owned by the wife of Richard Fierro, one of the heroes who saved lives by helping to subdue the suspect.

Fierro will receive more public recognition shortly afterward when he will receive a "significant" award from Ent Credit Union; Mayor John Suthers will speak during that ceremony.

A female Ent employee was shot in the incident and is recovering at a local hospital; her husband also was injured and will attend the ceremony to show support.

As part of the 11th anniversary of the international charity event Giving Tuesday, Atrevida will donate $1 from each pint of beer sold, to the LGBTQ+ group at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Ent will match the donation.