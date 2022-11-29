Skip to Content
Deadly crash closes East Las Vegas Street between Janitell Road and 2700 block

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deadly crash shut down East Last Vegas Street between Janitell Road and the 2700 block on Tuesday morning.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department Communication Center, MCT is responding to the investigation.

CSPD Communication Center said roadways are expected to be closed for many hours.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

