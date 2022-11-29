Skip to Content
9:10 AM
City of Fountain on accident alert status due to weather conditions

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Fountain has been placed under an accident alert status due to weather conditions.

Fountain Police Department issued the status at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to FPD, drivers are advised to exchange information if there are no injuries and no suspected alcohol or drug involvement with the other driver.

Police said drivers can pick up a cold counter crash report form within 72 hours at the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or report the crash on the Colorado State Patrol's website.

