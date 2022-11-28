More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado.

On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on drivers during the heavy holiday travel on the roads.

From 6 a.m. to midnight, agencies tallied up the following preliminary numbers from drivers traveling during the busy holiday week, according to the Colorado State Patrol:

Careless driving: 15

Following too close: 2

Lane violations: 3

Speeding 111

Driving under the influence: 4

Expired tags: 2

Other arrests: 47

Colorado State Patrol reported a total of 226 impaired driving fatalities on the roads in 2022 so far.

Drivers are advised to contact law enforcement to report unsafe or suspicious impaired drivers.