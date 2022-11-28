Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas.

At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street area for a wanted man.

Deputies said residents and anyone within a quarter of a mile should stay inside their homes and away from the area.

According to deputies, the suspect is described as a Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a "medium build" and dreadlocks.

Deputies said the suspect was placed in custody, just before 9 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office wants to thank Fountain Police Department for their assistance in the search.

