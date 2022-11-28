El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas.

At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street area for a wanted man.

SHELTER IN PLACE IS LIFTED. The suspect is now in custody. Thanks to Fountain PD for their assistance and for your retweets! https://t.co/raxxI8rf6M pic.twitter.com/F2GI17lj9c — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 28, 2022

Deputies said residents and anyone within a quarter of a mile should stay inside their homes and away from the area.

According to deputies, the suspect is described as a Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a "medium build" and dreadlocks.

Deputies said the suspect was placed in custody, just before 9 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office wants to thank Fountain Police Department for their assistance in the search.