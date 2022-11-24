Skip to Content
Strong winds overnight damage pride flag displayed at Colorado Springs City Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large pride flag unfurled Wednesday to show support for victims of the recent Club Q shootings symbolizes strength, but apparently wasn't strong enough to endure weather conditions overnight.

Strong winds tangled and tore the flag that was hanging above the City Hall entrance; here's how it looked during Wednesday's ceremony:

On Thursday morning, the mayor's office sent a Twitter message about the situation:

As of noon Thursday, a repair crew hadn't arrived to make repairs; the flag is scheduled to remain on display for two weeks.

The shootings were discusses by Council members and citizens at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

