Club Q owners reflect on shooting tragedy, recovery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owners of Club Q, the LGBTQ+ establishment targeted by last weekend's mass shooting, said that it's too soon to know if and when the club will reopen.

But Matthew Haynes and Nic Grzecka, who opened the business 20 years ago, made a promise Wednesday.

"The shooting was our worst nightmare but Club Q will never die," Grzecka said. "The club, the family and the culture will never be gone."

The owners spoke after a large crowd attended the unveiling of a large pride flag at City Hall -- an event that showed the community's support.

“The support’s been absolutely nonstop," Haynes said. "From the moment it occurred, we’ve had nothing but support. So from our perspective, it’s a continuum of what we’ve been feeling. I even gave a statement for vigils that are happening in the UK."

The process of recovering from such a tragedy -- structurally and emotionally -- seems overwhelming for the many touched by the attack.

“Our local community is going to have a very long road of rebuilding after something as horrific as this," Grzecka remarked. "And we’re going to need support for a long time to come. So don’t forget about us.”

The owners, their patrons and their supporters, now look to Thanksgiving for healing.

“If you have an LGBTQ+ person in your family, hug them today," Grzecka earnestly advised. "Make Thanksgiving about them.”