Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown after Club Q shooting, social media posts say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target other gay clubs apparently was enough for the Icons club to take steps to protect its customers.

According to some social media posts, the staff at Icons went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the Club Q shooting that resulted in five deaths and 18 injuries.

KRDO

"Y'all be safe and thank you for getting us all out safely," one customer posted on the Icons Facebook page.

Another customer posted, "Thank you for responding quickly and keeping us all safe."

Facebook

Icons also closed Sunday, either as a precaution or out of respect for the victims; a post on its Facebook page announced that it will reopen Monday.

"It's impossible to know how to respond at a time like this, but we feel it's important to be together," the post reads.

Facebook

The Club Q shooting has led many gay clubs across the country to hire security for the first time, or increase security, in hopes of preventing similar tragedies in the future.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will be speaking with the owner of Icons Monday afternoon and have a full report during the 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.