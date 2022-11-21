Chambers of Commerce of Colorado Springs releases statement regarding gay nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chambers of Commerce of Colorado Springs released a statement regarding the deadly gay nightclub mass shooting on Saturday.
The Chambers of Commerce of Colorado Springs stated:
"On behalf of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, the Colorado Springs Black Chamber, the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber, and the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber memberships and staff, we are heartbroken by last night’s shooting at an LBGTQ club here in Colorado Springs. We stand with the victims, their friends and families, and condemn this terrible act of violence. We thank those who blocked the gunman as well as the first responders who acted courageously and quickly, likely saving lives by their selfless acts. The senseless actions of this individual do not define the heart of our business community or our community’s spirit. We are thankful for the outpouring of encouragement and condolences from our Chamber of Commerce colleagues across the state and the nation."Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corporation, the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce