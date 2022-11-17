Colorado Springs police investigating two armed robberies at restaurant drive-thrus Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are trying to determine whether the same person used a gun to rob two fast-food eateries at their drive-thru windows within 20 minutes Wednesday night.

According to police, the first hold-up was reported around 8 p.m. at the Burger King on South Academy Boulevard, between Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway; the second report came in just before 8:20 p.m., at the McDonald's near the intersection of Janitell Road and Circle Drive.

In both cases, police said that an unidentified suspect drove up to the drive-thru windows, pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money; police haven't indicated how much was taken.

Employees at both restaurants declined comment.

The restaurants are in somewhat isolated areas, near the entrances to shopping centers but not close enough that the robberies may have been seen by witnesses.

Police continue their investigation.