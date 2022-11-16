Colorado Springs Utilities proposes to lower natural gas, electric rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is proposing to decrease natural gas and electric rates as the winter season approaches.

City Council will hear the proposed rates at a Board Meeting on Wednesday.

If approved on Nov. 22, the new rates will be effective on Dec. 1, according to the utility company.

Bill impacts may vary depending on weather, household use, and other factors. There tends to be a high demand for natural gas usage during the winter months. Colorado Springs Utilities said residential bills may decrease by $29.71 per month on average.

How to manage heating costs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities: