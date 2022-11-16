Colorado Springs Utilities proposes to lower natural gas, electric rates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is proposing to decrease natural gas and electric rates as the winter season approaches.
City Council will hear the proposed rates at a Board Meeting on Wednesday.
If approved on Nov. 22, the new rates will be effective on Dec. 1, according to the utility company.
Bill impacts may vary depending on weather, household use, and other factors. There tends to be a high demand for natural gas usage during the winter months. Colorado Springs Utilities said residential bills may decrease by $29.71 per month on average.
How to manage heating costs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities:
- Reduce the amount of air loss from your home by stripping windows and doors.
- Change out your furnace filter every 30 days and schedule a qualified contractor to conduct an annual inspection.
- Set the thermostat no higher than 68 degrees when home and 60 degrees when away or sleeping. Colorado Springs Utilities offers a rebate for installing ENERGY STAR smart thermostats.