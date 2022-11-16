City of Manitou Springs announces 2022 Photo Contest winners

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs has officially announced the winners of the annual 2022 Photo Contest. This year, the contest focused on its 150-year celebration.

After 41 submissions and more than 90 pictures, the City of Manitou Springs has made a decision.

Prizes

First place: $200 in Manitou Money and featured on the city's social media profile pictures

Second place: $150 in Manitou Money and featured on the city's social media cover photo

Third place: $100 in Manitou Money

2022 Photo Contest winners

First place: Nicole Ford

Nicole Ford

Second place: Dave Wolverton

Dave Wolverton

Third place: Mickey Simpson

Mickey Simpson

Fourth place: Leslie Kingman

Leslie Kingman

Fifth place: Leslie Kingman

Leslie Kingman

Sixth place: Stephen Kirkevold-Corder

Stephen Kirkevold-Corder

Seventh place: Gen Chalstrom

Gen Chalstrom

Eighth place: Ric Moxley

Ric Moxley

Ninth place: Kaley Hendrix

Haley Hendrix

Tenth place: Mickey Simpson