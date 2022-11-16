City of Manitou Springs announces 2022 Photo Contest winners
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs has officially announced the winners of the annual 2022 Photo Contest. This year, the contest focused on its 150-year celebration.
After 41 submissions and more than 90 pictures, the City of Manitou Springs has made a decision.
Prizes
First place: $200 in Manitou Money and featured on the city's social media profile pictures
Second place: $150 in Manitou Money and featured on the city's social media cover photo
Third place: $100 in Manitou Money
2022 Photo Contest winners
First place: Nicole Ford
Second place: Dave Wolverton
Third place: Mickey Simpson
Fourth place: Leslie Kingman
Fifth place: Leslie Kingman
Sixth place: Stephen Kirkevold-Corder
Seventh place: Gen Chalstrom
Eighth place: Ric Moxley
Ninth place: Kaley Hendrix
Tenth place: Mickey Simpson