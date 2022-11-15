Tickets officially on sale for Zoo Lights at Denver Zoo

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Zoo announced Tuesday that tickets are officially on sale for the holiday season. Denver Zoo is making holiday magic come to life by transforming Colorado's wildest and most-beloved season with more than 2 million LED lights illuminating 80 acres.

Denver Zoo said all Zoo Light tickets sold will help support the zoo's effort to save wildlife in Colorado and around the world.

Zoo officials said guests will find surprises around every corner including live ice-caring exhibitions with local artists; seasonal craft cocktails and holiday treats; and cozy fire barrels.

Special add-on packages will be available to enhance the Zoo Light experience including the Zoo it All Pass, Zoo Lights Passport, and Glow Package, which offers custom HoloSpex 3D glasses and a reusable souvenir mug filled with hot chocolate or cider.

Since 2005, Denver Zoo has reduced its energy consumption by 78% during Zoo Lights since switching to LED lights, zoo officials said.

Due to popular demand, zoo officials said guests can experience Zoo Lights until Jan. 15. Tickets are on sale for $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 3 and up, and free for children 2 and under (required to be booked online).

You can purchase tickets online and in advance here.