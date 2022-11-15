Skip to Content
11:15 AM
11:13 AM

Sun Country Airlines set to take off from Colorado Springs Airport beginning June 2023

Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Airport announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will host a nonstop seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) next summer.

According to the airport, Sun Country Airlines will begin its services on June 8, 2023 through Aug. 31, 2023.

“We cannot express how excited we are that Sun Country Airlines has added COS to their network, providing nonstop, low-fare service to the ‘Land of Ten Thousand Lakes’,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS. Sun Country’s nonstop service to MSP will operate two-times per week on Thursdays and Sundays. Minneapolis/St. Paul is one of the largest unserved nonstop markets at COS.

Nonstop service to and from MSP

MSP-COS
Effective June 8, 2023		Departure time:
4:15 p.m.		Arrival time:
5:18 p.m.		Aircraft:
B737-800
COS-MSP
Effective June 8, 2023		Departure time:
6:15 p.m.		Arrival time:
9:03 p.m.		Aircraft:
B737-800

“We’re excited to welcome travelers from the Colorado Springs area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” says Grant Whitney, Chief Revenue Officer at Sun Country. “Minneapolis/St. Paul has lots of great attractions that cater to people of all ages and all interests – including Mall of America, world class museums, lakes and parks, art galleries, incredible sports, music and entertainment venues, great restaurants, breweries and so much more. We can’t wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

